Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2017: Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in ODIs

It was on June 8, 2017, when Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in the history of ODI cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:38 IST
On this day in 2017: Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in ODIs
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on June 8, 2017, when Sri Lanka scripted its second-highest run chase in the history of ODI cricket. The side achieved the feat against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy after chasing down a total of 322 runs.

In the match between India and Sri Lanka, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided a solid start to the Indian side as the duo put on 138 runs for the first wicket.

Rohit (78) was sent back to the pavilion in the 25th over, and the Indian side was given a big blow in the very next over as skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck. Dhawan, however, marched on and he went on to play a knock of 125 runs from 128 balls, and in the final overs, MS Dhoni also played few big shots and as a result, India registered a total of 321/6 in the allotted fifty overs.

Dhoni was dismissed for 63 runs, while Kedar Jadhav remained unbeaten on 25. For Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga scalped two wickets. Sri Lanka's chase got off to a bad start as the side lost Niroshan Dickwella (7) in the fifth over as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent him back to the pavilion.

However, from there, Danushka Gunathilaka (76) and Kusal Mendis (89) got together and they piled on the misery on the Indian bowling attack. The duo formed a 159-run stand, and their partnership saw both batsmen going past the 50-run mark. India did manage to dismiss both batsmen via run-out, but Sri Lanka was in no mood to let up, and in the end, Angelo Mathews and Asela Gunaratne powered Sri Lanka to a win by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

Mathews and Gunaratne remained unbeaten on 52 and 34 respectively. Sri Lanka's highest ODI run chase had come in 2006 as the side had successfully chased 324 against England.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, India had managed to reach the finals, but the side lost the summit clash against Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42

Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday. Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he s...

Lion estimation exercise held in Gir after census deferred By Parag Dave

An estimation of the number of lions in Gujarats Gir Wildlife Sanctuary has been done for internal use of data by the forest department as the five-year census scheduled in May was postponed due to the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, an off...

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk -Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, The Times newspaper reported.The prime minister is...

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak tests positive for coronavirus in Japan

Australian goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak has tested positive for coronavirus, his Japanese club Nagoya Grampus confirmed. With this, Langerak has become the second player of Grampus to test positive for coronavirus.We are trying to identify ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020