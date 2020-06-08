Left Menu
Mohun Bagan to reopen club tent from June 15 in Unlock 1.0

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:20 IST
Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan on Monday announced that they would reopen the club tent for members and supporters on June 15 as part of the relaxation in lockdown as per government guidelines. "Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June,2020," the Mariners posted on their Twitter handle.

There is a speculation over the reigning I-League champions' jersey and logo after their merger with Indian Super League winners ATK but the club said they would sell their championship merchandise from the club tent from June 16. "We will also be starting the sale of our championship merchandise from 16th June, 2020 onwards. Detailed SOP will be duly notified shortly," the tweet mentioned.

The new team, ATK-Mohun Bagan, was slated for June 1 launch but owing to the current scenario the Board meeting was delayed as the club's logo, jersey and name are yet to be officially announced..

