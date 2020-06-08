Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool kept focus on Premier League title throughout the time away from pitch: Lovren

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren said that the club's players have been aiming to win the Premier League title and focussed on it throughout their time away from the pitch.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:21 IST
Liverpool kept focus on Premier League title throughout the time away from pitch: Lovren
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren said that the club's players have been aiming to win the Premier League title and focussed on it throughout their time away from the pitch. The Reds are set to resume Premier League action on June 21 against Everton. Also, Liverpool are just two victories away from sealing the title.

"To be honest, even without a date at the beginning, our main focus and goal was, 'Guys, let's finish the season. There will, of course, be a date back, but just stay in shape, be in shape when we come back. We will do it and then we can say well done'," the club's official website quoted Lovren as saying. "That was our main focus from the beginning. All the time we have been working in the gym, we know what is our focus. Of course we still have two games [to win until] we can say, 'Yeah, we are the champions' but our main focus is to win all the games. That's the main target," he added.

Liverpool have been back training at Melwood since May 20. The league, on Friday, confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019/20 season which will resume from June 17 with Aston Villa competing against Sheffield United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Table-toppers Liverpool will face Everton, Crystal Palace and Machester City respectively. Apart from the Reds, Manchester City will take on Burnley and Chelsea. Whereas United will play against Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Brighton respectively.

Leicester City will play their first game against Watford followed by Brighton and Everton. Third-placed Chelsea will take on Aston Villa in their first match and will next face Machester City and West Ham. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Strategic 'climate-controlled' ITBP post in Ladakh expected to be operational this year after delays

After suffering multiple delays, the first climate-controlled border post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP along the icy and strategic Pangong Tso lake area in Ladakh along the Chinese LAC is expected to be operationalised this year, ...

Khalilzad meets Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar for Intra-Afghan talks

The US peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the commander of foreign troops in Afghanistan, US General Scott Miller, met with the Talibans deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Doha on Sunday local time. The Political Deputy- Amir, IE...

Politicians cutting across party lines wish Kejriwal speedy recovery

Cutting across party lines, politicians on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself after feeling unwell and will undergo the COVID-19 test. Aam Aadmi Party AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanj...

Rupee edges 3 paise higher against US dollar

The rupee on Monday appreciated marginally by three paise to 75.55 provisional against the US dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equity market. Forex traders said a weak dollar overseas also helped the rupee, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020