Sunil Chhetri can play until he is 41: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Indian footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu believes that his Bengaluru FC teammate Sunil Chhetri, who is currently 35 years old, can play the sport until he is 41 as the latter is 'getting younger day by day'. "I can compete with Chhetri in a race because I have bigger strides. He can play six-seven years easily. He is getting younger day by day," Goal.com quoted Sandhu as saying during an online chat show hosted by the Indian Super League (ISL).

Sandhu, who is currently in Sydney, has already begun his training for the upcoming season with another Bengaluru FC teammate Erik Paartalu. Sandhu said Paartalu makes him do a lot of hard work and he is 'trying to work on my passing'.

"It is easy to train with Paartalu as we are in the same city. He knows the city very well and knows when and which pitch is free. We meet around three-four days a week. Erik makes me do a lot of hard work. I am trying to work on my passing and working with my left foot," he said. (ANI)