Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-World Rugby unveils qualification format for 2023 World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:42 IST
Rugby-World Rugby unveils qualification format for 2023 World Cup

World Rugby has announced the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup in France aimed at promoting a "genuine opportunity" for all unions, the game's global body said on Monday. Twelve teams -- South Africa, England, New Zealand, Wales, Japan, France, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Argentina and Fiji -- have already qualified by virtue of their top three finishes in their respective pools at last year's World Cup.

Seven of the eight remaining spots will be finalised via regional and cross-regional qualifiers, while a four-team round-robin tournament will determine the final qualifier. "The process that has been developed via full consultation with our regional associations and member unions will provide a genuine opportunity for full member unions to qualify for our showcase men's 15s event," World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

The Americas and the Rugby Europe Championship will deliver two direct qualifiers each, while Oceania and the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup will deliver one apiece. A playoff between Oceania and Asia will determine the final direct qualifier. The third-best team in the Americas, the third-placed finisher in the Rugby Europe Championship and the runner-up in the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup will occupy three of the four spots in the final qualification tournament.

The loser of the Asia-Oceania playoff will take up the final spot in the repechage tournament, scheduled for November 2022. South Africa are the world champions, having beaten England 32−12 in last year's final in Japan.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Strategic 'climate-controlled' ITBP post in Ladakh expected to be operational this year after delays

After suffering multiple delays, the first climate-controlled border post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP along the icy and strategic Pangong Tso lake area in Ladakh along the Chinese LAC is expected to be operationalised this year, ...

Khalilzad meets Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar for Intra-Afghan talks

The US peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the commander of foreign troops in Afghanistan, US General Scott Miller, met with the Talibans deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Doha on Sunday local time. The Political Deputy- Amir, IE...

Politicians cutting across party lines wish Kejriwal speedy recovery

Cutting across party lines, politicians on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself after feeling unwell and will undergo the COVID-19 test. Aam Aadmi Party AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanj...

Rupee edges 3 paise higher against US dollar

The rupee on Monday appreciated marginally by three paise to 75.55 provisional against the US dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equity market. Forex traders said a weak dollar overseas also helped the rupee, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020