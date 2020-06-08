MCA to wait and watch for resumption of cricket activity

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) adopted a wait and watch approach for resumption of cricket activity as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is still on the rise. Cricket in Mumbai has come to a grinding halt since second week of March due to outbreak of COVID19 pandemic. Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities due to COVID19 as the number of positive cases breached past the 50,000 mark on Monday.

The MCA Apex Council met today at the MCA Lounge to discuss several issues. A few members joined through video conference. An Apex Council member told PTI that we will strictly follow the guidelines of the state government with regard to resumption of cricket activity and we will wait and watch on how things unfold.

"So in this period, where there is no activity, we will carry out renovation work of the stadium," the member said. Presently, the Maharashtra government has allowed only individual actives like walking, jogging, and cycling in Mumbai outside containment zones in their Mission Begin Again, but haven't said anything on resumption of group activities.

This means that the wait of players to hit the ground gets even more longer. Also, the MCA decided to defer the decision on forming the ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee, which usually comprises three members, it was reliably learnt.

It is also understood that the Committee did not fix the date of the Annual General Meeting. The MCA office, which is closed since March, will continue to remain closed till further notice.