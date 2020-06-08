Left Menu
Coyotes' Gutierrez becomes NHL's first Latino president, CEO

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:05 IST
Xavier A. Gutierrez became the first Latino president and CEO in NHL history when the Arizona Coyotes announced his new role Monday. President and chief executive officer Ahron Cohen left the organization in May.

Coyotes owner and governor Alex Meruelo said Monday their shared business approach made Gutierrez the right fit for the Coyotes. "I am very proud to name Xavier as the first Latino team President and CEO in NHL history," said Meruelo. "This is a historic day for the Coyotes and the entire NHL. I have known Xavier for over a decade, and he is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of business and investment experience. We share the same approach to business and his intellect, leadership skills, and strategic mindset made him the clear choice to be our new CEO. He is a leader with tremendous vision and integrity, and I have the utmost confidence that he can help the Coyotes become a world class organization on and off the ice."

Gutierrez joins the Coyotes from his position as Managing Director at Clearlake Capital Group. He worked in investments and strategy for more than 20 years. "I am extremely grateful to Mr. Meruelo for this opportunity to lead the Coyotes which he loves so dearly and honored to become the first Latino team President and CEO in NHL history," said Gutierrez. "This is a very special and proud day for me, my wife Jericca, our son Xavi, and our entire extended family. Mr. Meruelo and I share the same vision to make the Coyotes a world class organization that is innovative in our efforts to connect with and grow our fan base, continue to be a leader in our community, and develop great relationships with our business partners. We want to build a financially stable and prosperous organization for the long term, and our ultimate goal is to bring a Stanley Cup to our great fans in Arizona. I'm very excited to get started."

