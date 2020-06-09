Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos' Casey: Titans discarded me 'like a piece of trash'

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 01:40 IST
Broncos' Casey: Titans discarded me 'like a piece of trash'

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey remains salty nearly three months after the Tennessee Titans traded him to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Casey, in fact, likened the trade in March to being discarded "like a piece of trash" while commenting on the "Double Coverage" podcast, which was hosted by New England Patriots defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty.

"The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them. Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we were there, 2-14, 3-13," Casey said to Jason McCourty. "Those were some rough times. When you're a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you're that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better. "For us to get to that point to get better and to be the main focus of that and then you just throw me away to the trash like I wasn't the main block of that. ... Coming off an injury the year before and playing the whole season for ya'll. No complaints, I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like a piece of trash. At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal."

Casey, 30, had spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after registering 44 tackles and five sacks in 14 starts. A third-round pick in 2011, Casey has recorded 493 tackles, 51 sacks, 12 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles in 139 career games (137 starts).

Casey will have a chance to release his frustration with the Titans when they visit Denver on Sept. 14.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Behind virus and protests: A chronic US economic racial gap

The United States has been here before, staring into the deep chasm that divides white and black Americans. It happened after cities burned in 1967, after Los Angeles erupted with the 1992 acquittal of police officers who beat Rodney King, ...

Baseball-MLB proposes 76-game schedule with 75% prorated salaries - report

Major League Baseball has made a new offer to the Players Association on Monday, proposing a 76-game season with 75 prorated salaries, ESPN reported, citing sources. MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but de...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests. The 134-page bill would take...

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors have accused Britains Prince Andrew of failing to cooperate with multiple requests they made to interview him about his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died last August in a New York City federal priso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020