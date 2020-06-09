Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Athletics ex-boss stands trial for taking bribes to clear Russians of doping

Lamine Diack, the former head of the governing body for world athletics, was at the heart of a corruption scam that saw Russian athletes pay six-figure sums to have their names erased from doping lists, prosecutors told a French court on Monday. Wearing a dark grey suit, Diack, 87, who led the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015, stood before the French judges on the first day of trial as charges of corruption, money laundering and breach of trust were read out. MLB proposes 76-game schedule with 75% prorated salaries: report

Major League Baseball has made a new offer to the Players Association on Monday, proposing a 76-game season with 75% prorated salaries, ESPN reported, citing sources. MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but delayed the campaign due to COVID-19 pandemic. Golf: Britain's Rose sponsors new women's series

Former world number one Justin Rose and his wife Kate are to sponsor a new women's series in Britain starting this month. The Rose Ladies Series will comprise seven one-day events for British professionals, beginning on June 18 at Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club in Hampshire. Report: Replacement players to be permitted

NBA teams will be permitted to carry replacement players who can be added to the active roster in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, ESPN reported. If a player on the roster tests positive for the coronavirus, they will be quarantined and teammates will be tested. USSF to consider repealing ban on players kneeling during anthem

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider repealing a policy requiring national team players to stand during the national anthem. The USSF told Reuters in an email that a vote could come following Tuesday's conference call or on Friday at the quarterly executive board meeting. NFL lays out protocols for reopening facilities

With NFL teams reportedly set to start bringing players back to the workplace later this month, the NFL issued a detailed list of protocols Monday for the reopening of club facilities. The full nine-page memo, dated Sunday, was published by NFL.com. The league is putting the detailed procedures in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian high jumper Shustov receives four-year doping ban

Russian high jumper Alexander Shustov, the 2010 European champion, has received a four-year ban for anti-doping violations, the country's athletics federation said on Monday. Shustov, who retired from competition in 2017, has been suspended until 2024 for "use or attempted use of a banned substance or prohibited method" in a ruling by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week, the federation said. Tennis: USTA cuts 110 jobs due to COVID-19 fallout

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Monday it will eliminate 110 jobs and close its White Plains, New York office as part of belt-tightening measures brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak. The USTA said in a statement the measures were necessary to combat the negative long-reaching financial effects of the pandemic and ensure that it's flagship tournament the U.S. Open will remain a world-class level event. Motor racing: Hamilton supports protesters who tore down slave trader's statue

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has backed the anti-racism protesters who toppled the statue of a 17th-century slave trader in the English port city of Bristol, and urged governments across the world to take similar action. In the wake of the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, anti-racism demonstrators in Bristol on Sunday pulled down the statue of Edward Colston before throwing it into the harbour. Soccer: Brazil withdraws from race to host 2023 Women's World Cup

Brazil has withdrawn its candidacy to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) saying the government did not consider it wise to offer financial guarantees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because of the fiscal and economic austerity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, (the government) thought it would not be recommended to right now sign the guarantees asked for by FIFA," the CBF said in a statement on Monday.