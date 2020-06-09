Left Menu
Report: MLB accuses ump Hernandez of eavesdropping

Updated: 09-06-2020 05:43 IST
Major League Baseball has accused umpire Angel Hernandez of eavesdropping on a phone call in July 2019 that was investigating errors he had made in a game days earlier, The Athletic reported Monday. The Athletic obtained filings that show chief baseball officer Joe Torre accused Hernandez of staying on the line while Torre and fellow umpire Ed Hickox discussed Hernandez's missteps in the July 24 game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox that resulted in a delay of 14 minutes.

"We have concluded that you remained on the line in an effort to intentionally and deceptively eavesdrop on a confidential conversation in order to hear what Hickox would say about the July 24 incident. This is an egregious offense," the league wrote to Hernandez on Aug. 23, according to the report. The letter was attached to filings by MLB on Friday in the lawsuit Hernandez brought against the league in 2017, claiming racial discrimination for not promoting him or giving him World Series assignments.

Hernandez's lawyer, Kevin Murphy, said the eavesdropping claim is retaliation against the umpire for pursuing the lawsuit. In the July 24 game, Hernandez, as acting crew chief, neglected to make Rays manager Kevin Cash fix his lineup after moving pitcher Adam Kolarek to first base, a move that should have nullified Tampa Bay's designated hitter. The ensuing confusion delayed the game, and the Red Sox initially played the game under protest before deciding against filing an official protest petition.

Torre launched an investigation into the umpiring gaffe and interviewed Hernandez and Hickox in back-to-back telephone conversations, "purposefully scheduled as separate conversations, both to ensure confidentiality and to avoid the tainting of recollections," Torre wrote to Hernandez, according to The Athletic. "At the conclusion of your interview, unknown to anyone else at the time, you remained on the line during Hickox's interview."

