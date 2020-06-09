Left Menu
Villanova's Bey to remain in draft

I have thought a lot about my decision to enter the NBA draft and specifically how that would impact my teammates, coaching staff, and the pursuit of my degree."I am forever grateful to Villanova University." --Field Level Media

Villanova forward Saddiq Bey plans to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft and sign with an agent, ESPN reported Tuesday. Bey, a sophomore, is regarded as a potential lottery pick with a 6-foot-8 frame and versatility as a two-way player. ESPN ranks Bey No. 18 among prospects in the 2020 draft, which will be held Oct. 15.

Bey averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats last season. "This has been a pivotal time in our country and honestly not how I imagined the last few months playing out," Bey told ESPN in a statement. "Between the pandemic and national outcry against racial injustice, it has given me a lot of time to think and gain perspective outside of basketball. I have thought a lot about my decision to enter the NBA draft and specifically how that would impact my teammates, coaching staff, and the pursuit of my degree.

"I am forever grateful to Villanova University." --Field Level Media

