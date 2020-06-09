Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lallana to leave Liverpool at end of season after 6 years

Liverpool leads the league by 25 points heading into next week's resumption and needs two more wins to clinch a first championship title since 1990.“He wants to be here to finish the job and do it properly,” Klopp said, “but it says everything about him that his biggest concern was blocking the progress and opportunity of a player who is under contract for next season also.“But his role is too important to lose him before this season is done.” AP BS BS

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:27 IST
Lallana to leave Liverpool at end of season after 6 years

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will leave the club at the end of the season after six years. Lallana has agreed to a short-term extension to his contract, allowing him to complete the rest of the pandemic-affected season.

"I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on Tuesday, "so for him, this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it." Lallana, who joined from Southampton in 2014 and has made 178 appearances for Liverpool, is among the dozens of English Premier League players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of June. Liverpool leads the league by 25 points heading into next week's resumption and needs two more wins to clinch a first championship title since 1990.

"He wants to be here to finish the job and do it properly," Klopp said, "but it says everything about him that his biggest concern was blocking the progress and opportunity of a player who is under contract for next season also. "But his role is too important to lose him before this season is done."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Telugu film shooting to resume from July 15

Extending support to the Telugu Film Industry TFI, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday agreed to resume film shooting in the state from July 15. A delegation of Tollywood bigshots including superstars Akkineni Nagar...

Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack

Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business, though it expects the overall impact to be contained. The company said in a statement that it could confirm that a cyber attack has take...

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and assured that Indias well-established capacity for manufacturing affordable pharmaceutical products would continue to be d...

HC recalls Kerala govt order, cancelling hike in bus charges

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed a Government Order cancelling the hike in bus charges in the state in the wake of COVID-19 regulations and restoring earlier fares. The Court issued the stay order while considering a plea challenging...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020