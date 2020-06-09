Left Menu
Development News Edition

LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship in France canceled

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. In the revised schedule brought on by the pandemic, it was to be the first of three European events, preceding the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:33 IST
LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship in France canceled

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.

The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December. “I have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at the Evian Championship. They worked so hard to host this global event despite the obvious challenges,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said.

“They know that high-pursed, career-changing events like the Evian are more important than ever, especially in an LPGA year that has been drastically reduced due to COVID-19. I know this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but it's one that we had to take given the restrictions we faced." The Evian dates to 1994 when it began as a Ladies European Tour event, and it became part of the LPGA schedule in 2000 when it was the Evian Masters. With one of the higher purses in women's golf, the LPGA designated it as a fifth major in 2013. It was moved from September to July in 2019 for better weather conditions. In the revised schedule brought on by the pandemic, it was to be the first of three European events, preceding the Ladies Scottish Open and the Women's British Open. Those two events remain on the schedule.

The ANA Inspiration in California, originally scheduled for the first week in April, has been moved to Sept. 10-13. The Women's PGA Championship outside Philadelphia is scheduled for Oct. 8-11. The U.S. Women's Open is Dec. 10-13 in Houston, three weeks after the LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. That means the LPGA will have no more than three majors in its season.

The PGA Tour will have only one major in its season, with the British Open having been canceled, the U.S. Open moving from June to September and the Masters going from April to November. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...

Ladakh row: Indian, Chinese troops undertakes symbolic disengagement; div commanders to meet on Wednesday

India and Chinese armies have undertaken a symbolic disengagement in a few areas in eastern Ladakh in displaying their resolve to end the border standoff peacefully even as the two sides are set to hold another round of Major General-level ...

AEPC seeks costing proposals from Amazon for selling masks, PPE kits

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Tuesday said it has sought special costing proposals from e-commerce giant Amazon for selling masks and personal protective equipment PPE kits through the portal of the company. The Apparel Export Promotion ...

Bullock cart swept away in flash flood in Gujarat; 4 die

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two children, died after the bullock cart they were travelling on was washed away in flash flood at a village in Gujarats Amreli district on Tuesday, said police. The tragic incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020