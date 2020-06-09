Left Menu
Soccer-EFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed

Football League (EFL) clubs have agreed that if the current season is ended before completion, the promotion and relegation outcomes will be decided on a points per-game (PPG) table with play-offs to be played.

Football League (EFL) clubs have agreed that if the current season is ended before completion, the promotion and relegation outcomes will be decided on a points per-game (PPG) table with play-offs to be played. The second-tier Championship is due to resume on June 20 but League Two (fourth-tier) clubs have opted to curtail the season with Swindon Town being declared champions on Tuesday.

The outcome for League One remains unclear although a decision is expected to be made by clubs later on Tuesday. The EFL said in a statement that the promotion playoffs would still be held and feature the four teams placed in the playoff positions after the PPG calculation.

Promotion and relegation would also be maintained, based on the same calculated league table, if seasons are not resumed. EFL chair Rick Parry conceded that not all clubs would meet the decision with "universal satisfaction" but said the verdict had been reached after widespread consultations.

"Today's outcome ensures that the League and its clubs remains as faithful as possible to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required," said Parry. "It is clear that the challenges facing the League from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination."

Swindon Town were actually second in League Two when the season was stopped but were level on points with leaders Crewe Alexander with a game in hand, therefore a better PPG ratio. Crewe are also promoted as are third-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, Colchester United and Northampton Town will contest the playoffs. Bottom club Stevenage look set to be relegated although second-from-bottom Macclesfield Town are facing disciplinary action and a loss of points over the non-payment of wages.

