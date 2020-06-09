Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-England's lower divisions vote to end season

Coventry City have been confirmed as champions of League One with Rotherham United securing the second automatic promotion place to the Championship.Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town will contest the playoffs with the schedule to be announced.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:13 IST
Soccer-England's lower divisions vote to end season

The bottom two divisions in the English Football League (EFL) voted on Tuesday to curtail their seasons after being unable to restart due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The second-tier Championship is due to resume the season from June 20 but third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two clubs have pulled the plug on their campaigns.

The clubs agreed that the promotion and relegation outcomes would be decided on a points per-game (PPG) table with playoffs to be staged. Coventry City have been confirmed as champions of League One with Rotherham United securing the second automatic promotion place to the Championship.

Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town will contest the playoffs with the schedule to be announced. Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers were relegated to League Two.

Swindon Town are the winners of League two although they were actually second when the season was stopped but level on points with leaders Crewe Alexandra with a game in hand and therefore have a better PPG ratio. Crewe are also promoted to League One as are third-placed Plymouth Argyle. Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, Colchester United and Northampton Town will contest the playoffs.

Bottom club Stevenage look set to be relegated although second-bottom Macclesfield Town are facing disciplinary action and a loss of points over the non-payment of wages. EFL chair Rick Parry said there was not "universal satisfaction" with the decision to settle the season by PPG but the verdict had been reached after widespread consultations.

"Today's outcome ensures the League and its clubs remain as faithful as possible to the previously agreed regulations and that there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions if required," said Parry. "It is clear that the challenges facing the League from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and I thank the contribution of EFL clubs in making this important determination."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...

Ladakh row: Indian, Chinese troops undertakes symbolic disengagement; div commanders to meet on Wednesday

India and Chinese armies have undertaken a symbolic disengagement in a few areas in eastern Ladakh in displaying their resolve to end the border standoff peacefully even as the two sides are set to hold another round of Major General-level ...

AEPC seeks costing proposals from Amazon for selling masks, PPE kits

Apparel exporters body AEPC on Tuesday said it has sought special costing proposals from e-commerce giant Amazon for selling masks and personal protective equipment PPE kits through the portal of the company. The Apparel Export Promotion ...

Bullock cart swept away in flash flood in Gujarat; 4 die

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two children, died after the bullock cart they were travelling on was washed away in flash flood at a village in Gujarats Amreli district on Tuesday, said police. The tragic incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020