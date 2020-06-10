Left Menu
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem in 2016 to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality and has not been signed by any National Football League (NFL) team since the end of that season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing: NASCAR to allow limited spectators at select races

NASCAR will allow a limited number of spectators to attend two June races in Florida and Alabama amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the popular racing series said on Tuesday. The plan to reintroduce guests at select NASCAR Cup Series races will begin with the June 14 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. PGA Tour players call for social justice

As the PGA Tour gets set to make its return this week in Fort Worth, Texas, some golfers used part of their pre-tournament news conferences on Tuesday to spread a message of unity amid worldwide protests against racism. The death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck, ignited a wave of protests against the mistreatment of black people. Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season

A shortened 2020-21 season is part of the NBA's plan to reduce the impact of a compacted offseason. The league's desire to get closer to the usual calendar, including ending next season in April with the playoffs running into mid-June, is also driving decisions around the makeup of next season. Golf: Spieth hopes break will jump start his game

Jordan Spieth said he hopes the work he put in during the three-month suspension of the PGA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic will help the former world number one rediscover his form when he tees it up at the Colonial Country Club on Thursday. The 26-year-old American, who fell out of the top 50 in January for the first time since 2013, said he treated the break as an "off-season" and used it to improve his physical and mental conditioning after disappointing results in the first five tournaments he played in this year. Taekwondo: Olympic medalist adjusts to training in living room

Egypt's Olympic bronze medalist Hedaya Malak says she imagines her living room is a taekwondo hall as she tries to adjust to training from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keep in shape for her third Games. The 27-year-old, who finished third in the -57kg category at the Rio Olympics four years ago, has already qualified for the Tokyo Games, which were postponed for a year to 2021 in March. MLS reiterates support for protests during national anthem

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday it would make no changes to its longstanding policy of supporting peaceful protests by players or staff during the pre-game playing of the U.S. national anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem in 2016 to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality and has not been signed by any National Football League (NFL) team since the end of that season. U.S. Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

A former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who advised Colin Kaepernick that kneeling during the national anthem would be a more respectful protest than remaining seated on the bench says he had no idea the gesture would become so controversial. Nate Boyer, who served six years in the Army and also tried out for Seattle as a long snapper, met with Kaepernick in 2016 when the then-San Francisco quarterback began his protests aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities. MSG, Knicks reverse course, issue statement on racism

Madison Square Garden Co., parent company of the New York Knicks, issued a brief statement Tuesday opposing racism, just over a week after owner James Dolan said the team would not comment publicly on the death of George Floyd. "Every one of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate," the statement read. "We stand with all who act for positive change." No Tiger and no fans as PGA Tour returns with strong lineup

Tiger Woods and the fans will be missing when golf returns this week after a three-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus but the Charles Schwab Challenge will otherwise get the full major treatment with a strong field on display. Led by world number one Rory McIlroy, the world's top five players and 101 PGA Tour winners will be at the stately Colonial Country Club outside Forth Worth, Texas. Mixed martial arts: White says Abu Dhabi 'Fight Island' to host UFC 251

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) chief Dana White said on Tuesday the mixed martial arts promotion's "Fight Island" was located in Abu Dhabi and it will host four events next month including UFC 251. White had said in April that the UFC was close to securing a private island to stage bouts for international fighters unable to enter the United States due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

