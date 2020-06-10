Left Menu
DL Rochester, who played on Jets' title team, dies at 81

"Paul was an underrated defensive tackle who played a major role on the Jets' Super Bowl championship team," Frank Ramos, the Jets' longtime public relations director who also went to high school with Rochester, told the team's website.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 07:12 IST
Paul "Rocky" Rochester, a member of the New York Jets' lone Super Bowl team, died last weekend at age 81. The Jets made the announcement Tuesday on their website.

Rochester, who went to high school in Floral Park, N.Y., and played at Michigan State, broke into pro football as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Texans in the American Football League's inaugural season, 1960. He remained with the franchise when it relocated and became the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963. The Chiefs released Rochester in November 1963, and he signed almost immediately with the Jets, finishing the season in New York.

Rochester remained with the Jets through 1969, serving as their starting left defensive tackle from 1964-68. After the 1968 regular season, the Jets defeated the Oakland Raiders 27-23 in the AFL championship game, then upset the heavily favored Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III at Miami.

Rochester appeared in 132 regular-season games for the Texans, Chiefs and Jets, making 99 starts. According to the Jets, he was one of just 20 players who appeared in all 10 AFL seasons before the league merged with the NFL in 1970. "Paul was an underrated defensive tackle who played a major role on the Jets' Super Bowl championship team," Frank Ramos, the Jets' longtime public relations director who also went to high school with Rochester, told the team's website. "He was a great run stopper who enabled defensive ends Gerry Philbin and Verlon Biggs to rush from the outside and John Elliott, the quick defensive tackle, to rush up the middle.

"Walt Michaels came up with a scheme to use undersized linebacker Carl McAdams at DT on passing downs, leading the 1968 Jets to have the number one defense in the AFL." --Field Level Media

