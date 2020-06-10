Sports News Roundup: IOC confirms protest ban remains: Telegraph; PGA Tour players call for social justice and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing: NASCAR to allow limited spectators at select races

NASCAR will allow a limited number of spectators to attend two June races in Florida and Alabama amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of the popular racing series said on Tuesday. The plan to reintroduce guests at select NASCAR Cup Series races will begin with the June 14 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

IOC confirms protest ban remains: Telegraph

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that athletes are still banned from protesting at the Games after several sports moved to allow protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, the Telegraph has reported. Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

PGA Tour players call for social justice

As the PGA Tour gets set to make its return this week in Fort Worth, Texas, some golfers used part of their pre-tournament news conferences on Tuesday to spread a message of unity amid worldwide protests against racism. The death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck, ignited a wave of protests against the mistreatment of black people.

Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season

A shortened 2020-21 season is part of the NBA's plan to reduce the impact of a compacted offseason. The league's desire to get closer to the usual calendar, including ending next season in April with the playoffs running into mid-June, is also driving decisions around the makeup of next season.

Golf: Spieth hopes break will jump start his game

Jordan Spieth said he hopes the work he put in during the three-month suspension of the PGA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic will help the former world number one rediscover his form when he tees it up at the Colonial Country Club on Thursday. The 26-year-old American, who fell out of the top 50 in January for the first time since 2013, said he treated the break as an "off-season" and used it to improve his physical and mental conditioning after disappointing results in the first five tournaments he played in this year.

Reports: Players propose 89-game season, rejection expected

In the latest back-and-forth between Major League Baseball owners and players over a potential 2020 season, the players union on Tuesday submitted a proposal to owners outlining what would be an 89-game season, multiple media outlets reported. According to the reports, the MLB Players Association plan calls for fully prorated salaries and includes two years of expanded playoffs. However, multiple reports also indicated the plan is expected to be rejected by owners.

MLS reiterates support for protests during national anthem

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday it would make no changes to its longstanding policy of supporting peaceful protests by players or staff during the pre-game playing of the U.S. national anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem in 2016 to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality and has not been signed by any National Football League (NFL) team since the end of that season.

U.S. Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

A former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who advised Colin Kaepernick that kneeling during the national anthem would be a more respectful protest than remaining seated on the bench says he had no idea the gesture would become so controversial. Nate Boyer, who served six years in the Army and also tried out for Seattle as a long snapper, met with Kaepernick in 2016 when the then-San Francisco quarterback began his protests aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities.

MSG, Knicks reverse course, issue statement on racism

Madison Square Garden Co., a parent company of the New York Knicks, issued a broef statement Tuesday opposing racism, just over a week after owner James Dolan said the team would not comment publicly on the death of George Floyd. "Every one of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hate," the statement read. "We stand with all who act for positive change."

Mixed martial arts: White says Abu Dhabi 'Fight Island' to host UFC 251

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) chief Dana White said on Tuesday the mixed martial arts promotion's "Fight Island" was located in Abu Dhabi and it will host four events next month including UFC 251. White had said in April that the UFC was close to securing a private island to stage bouts for international fighters unable to enter the United States due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.