Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday. "I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:31 IST
Tennis-Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday. Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation. "I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Centre-state coordination gap led to migrant crisis: Patkar

Social activist Medha Patkar has said the migrant crisis erupted during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country due to lack of coordination between the central and state governments. Talking to reporters in Maharashtras Pune distric...

Department implementing ‘Per Drop More Crop’ component of PMKSY

Department of Agriculture Cooperation Farmers Welfare is implementing Per Drop More Crop component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana PMKSY- PDMC. The PMKSY- PDMC focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at the farm level through M...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgeryRoger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner o...

Asian shares mostly higher ahead of Fed policy meeting

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting. The advance followed a sell-off that brought a weekslong rally on Wall Street to an abrupt halt.Markets rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020