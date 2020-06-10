Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Federer out for rest of 2020 season after second knee surgery

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday. Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since. On this day: Born June 11, 1956: Joe Montana, American football player

Getting agreement on the greatest NFL player of all-time may be a lost cause but it would be hard to argue that anyone was more consistently prolific on the biggest stage than Joe Montana. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback went a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowl appearances in which he completed a combined 83-of-122 passes without throwing an interception and was named the championship game's Most Valuable Player three times. IOC confirms protest ban remains: Telegraph

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that athletes are still banned from protesting at the Games after several sports moved to allow protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, the Telegraph has reported. Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas." PGA Tour players call for social justice

As the PGA Tour gets set to make its return this week in Fort Worth, Texas, some golfers used part of their pre-tournament news conferences on Tuesday to spread a message of unity amid worldwide protests against racism. The death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck, ignited a wave of protests against the mistreatment of black people. Pepperdine senior Theegala wins Ben Hogan Award

Pepperdine fifth-year senior Sahith Theegala won another of college golf's top prizes on Tuesday. Theegala was selected the recipient of the Ben Hogan Award in an event at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, which will host the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Classic beginning Thursday. MLS reiterates support for protests during national anthem

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday it would make no changes to its longstanding policy of supporting peaceful protests by players or staff during the pre-game playing of the U.S. national anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem in 2016 to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality and has not been signed by any National Football League (NFL) team since the end of that season. U.S. Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

A former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who advised Colin Kaepernick that kneeling during the national anthem would be a more respectful protest than remaining seated on the bench says he had no idea the gesture would become so controversial. Nate Boyer, who served six years in the Army and also tried out for Seattle as a long snapper, met with Kaepernick in 2016 when the then-San Francisco quarterback began his protests aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities. Reports: Spike Lee joins Saints' Zoom call, compliments Brees

Academy Award-winning writer/director Spike Lee served as a guest speaker on the New Orleans Saints' virtual team meeting Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Lee, 63, has directed some of the most well-known and best-reviewed movies on civil rights and race relations in the past 30-plus years, including "Do the Right Thing," "Malcolm X" and " BlacKkKlansman" -- the last of which earned Lee the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay last year. Snooker: O'Sullivan struggles in Championship League's biosecure bubble

Former world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan has said a night in the cells was a more enjoyable experience than competing at the Championship League Snooker event in Milton Keynes, where he ran out of food while being stuck in his hotel room all day. The event, which began on June 1, was staged without fans as part of strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Players had to arrive a day before their matches and stay at the on-site hotel after undergoing tests for the novel coronavirus. Osaka in no mood to back down on support for Black Lives Matter

Naomi Osaka, the world's highest paid sportswoman, says the voices of prominent athletes can be more influential than those of politicians and is determined that hers will be heard on the subject of racial injustice. The two-times Grand Slam champion has faced a backlash on social media after throwing her support behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody on May 25.