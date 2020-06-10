Stoke says manager O'Neill positive for virus
The second-division club says the 50-year-old O'Neill had tested negative in five previous rounds of testing but the positive result came from a test administered on Monday.Stoke says O'Neill will “follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.” Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training.PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:25 IST
English soccer club Stoke says manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for COVID-19. The second-division club says the 50-year-old O'Neill had tested negative in five previous rounds of testing but the positive result came from a test administered on Monday.
Stoke says O'Neill will “follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.” Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training. Stoke is scheduled to play Reading when the Championship resumes on June 20.
The Premier League returns to action with two matches on June 17..
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoke
- Michael O'Neill
- Billy McKinlay
- Premier League
ALSO READ
Stokes on WC game vs India: Rohit-Virat stand mystifying, little or no intent from Dhoni
Kohli right guy to take Indian cricket forward, Stokes is best cricketer now: Botham
Biden urged to pick black VP, not Klobuchar as Minneapolis killing stokes racial tensions
Biden urged to pick black VP, not Klobuchar as Minneapolis killing stokes racial tensions
Never said India lost to England deliberately in 2019 WC: Ben Stokes calls it "clickbait"