Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:54 IST
Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback

Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.

The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis. "A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," Federer posted.

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level. "I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season." Like other sports, tennis has been thrown into disarray because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 400,000 lives worldwide.

Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tournament, was canceled for the first time since 1945. The next edition of the grass court tournament will be June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Organizers of the French Open and the U.S. Open are still hoping to stage their major tournaments this year. The start of the French Open was postponed from late May to late September. The U.S. Open recently said that it still hopes to hold the tournament as planned in New York. Main-draw play is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.

Federer had also planned to represent Switzerland at the Tokyo Olympics, trying to complete a career Golden Slam by winning a gold medal in men's singles. The games will now be staged in 2021. Shortly before his initial surgery in February, Federer reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he lost to defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic later said: "Obviously, he was hurting. You could see it in his movement." Federer, who turns 39 in August, missed much of the 2016 season to injuries. He returned in 2017 and won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic, who has 17 Grand Slam singles titles, is considering skipping the U.S. Open, if it is held. He told Serbia's state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday that the proposed restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic would be "extreme" and not "sustainable."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey dismisses Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire -Hurriyet

Turkey on Wednesday dismissed Egypts proposal for a ceasefire in Libya, saying the plan aimed to save Khalifa Haftar after the collapse of his offensive to control the capital Tripoli, Hurriyet newspaper reported. Turkey supports Fayez al S...

FinMin releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states

The government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grantThe government on June 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the third equated-monthly instalm...

Chhattisgarh: Four die after inhaling toxic gas in well

Four people died after inhaling a poisonous gas in an under-construction well in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the morning at a farm in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station...

Soccer-Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League this month will be held behind-closed-doors at Evertons Goodison Park stadium, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters. Media reports had suggested that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020