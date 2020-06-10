Left Menu
SPO-CRI-WOM-ECB We're talking to India and South Africa for a women's tri-series: ECB London, Jun 10 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is currently in talks with their Indian and South African counterparts to host a tri-series later this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:12 IST
The following are the top stories at 1710 hours: SPO-LIFT-DOPE-LD CHANU Sanjita Chanu cleared of doping charge by IWF, demands answers and compensation By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The International Weightlifting Federation has dropped the doping charge against Indian weightlifter K Sanjita Chanu due to "non-conformities" in the handling of her sample but the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist has also demanded an apology and compensation for the "trauma" she has endured. SPO-CRI-RACISM-BRAVO We never ask for revenge, we ask for equality and respect: Bravo on racism Kingston, Jun 10 (PTI) "Enough is enough", said West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as he opened up on the raging issue of racism and called for "respect and equality" for black people, who have faced discrimination for years.

SPO-CRI-FINCH-GOUGH When Finch sought advice from umpire Gough to break Kohli-Rohit stand London, Jun 10 (PTI) At its best, the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma combo can make any opposition look ordinary and on one such occasion, the desperate rival skipper, Australia's Aaron Finch, ended up turning to the umpire for advice on how to get the two out. SPO-NADA-TESTING Around 25 athletes get NADA whereabouts notice during lockdown New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has sent notices to around 25 of the 110 athletes in its National Registered Testing Pool (NRTP) for failing to disclose their whereabouts during the national lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BAD-BWF BWF cancels Swiss Open and European Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on the international badminton calender with the world body (BWF) on Wednesday cancelling the Swiss Open and European Championships after failing to find suitable slots to host the events this year. SPO-HOCK-MANPREET Use of santisers, change of stick grip, Indian hockey teams adapt to new normal Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) Back on the turf after more than two-month lockdown, Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and his men is slowly adapting to the new normal in times of COVID-19 pandemic, which includes using sanitisers during every break and drinking water from individual bottles.

SPO-RACING MMSC to allow practice sessions for car, bike racers Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) The Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) will reopen the MMRT circuit at Sriperumbudur for training session of car and bike racers albeit with a slew of measures conforming to government guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CHAHAR-SALIVA Saliva ban won't affect us, white ball specialist Chahar Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) India's white ball specialist Deepak Chahar feels that ban on use of saliva will not have an impact in white ball cricket, especially in T20 Internationals, where he primarily plies his trade. SPO-GOLF-PGA PGA Tour to resume with Charles Schwab Challenge after coronavirus hiatus Fort Worth (US), Jun 10 (PTI) Three months after being forced shut by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour will hit the restart button when the world's top golfers tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

