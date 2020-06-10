Left Menu
ICC Board meeting: T20 WC fate to be decided next month, BCCI gets Dec deadline for tax exemption

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday decided to wait for another month before taking a call on the fate of this year's T20 World Cup, saying that it wants to continue exploring contingency plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The event is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Updated: 10-06-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:11 IST
ICC Board meeting: T20 WC fate to be decided next month, BCCI gets Dec deadline for tax exemption
ICC logo Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday decided to wait for another month before taking a call on the fate of this year's T20 World Cup, saying that it wants to continue exploring contingency plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. "We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one...we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well informed decision," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement after the Board meeting held via video conference.

The ICC Board, however, decided to put an end, at least till December this year, the tug of war over tax exemptions with the BCCI. It extended the deadline for the Indian Board to get the promised tax exemption from the country's central government which is mandatory to hold ICC tournaments like World T20 and ODI World Cup.

