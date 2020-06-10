Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65
Two-time All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at age 65. He had been living in the San Francisco area and battling illness for several years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Washington played 17 seasons in the majors with seven teams from 1974-90, winning a World Series as a rookie with the Oakland Athletics and making the American League All-Star team with the A's in 1975 and the National League All-Star team with the Atlanta Braves in 1984. The Los Angeles native batted .278 with 164 home runs, 824 RBIs, 312 stolen bases and 1,884 hits in 1,912 games with the A's (1974-76), Texas Rangers (1977-78), Chicago White Sox (1978-80), New York Mets (1980), Braves (1981-86), New York Yankees (1986-88, 1990) and California Angels (1989-90).
He was traded five times during his career. Called up in July 1974 at age 19, Washington batted .571 (4 for 7) and scored a run during Oakland's five-game World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that October.
