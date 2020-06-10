PCB warns Babar Azam and Co for violating its COVID SOP
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday warned national ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam and some other players for violating its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amidst the ongoing COVID-19 after they practised together at a local club in Lahore.PTI | Karachi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:40 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday warned national ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam and some other players for violating its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) amidst the ongoing COVID-19 after they practised together at a local club in Lahore. The PCB's step came after videos of Babar practicing with Pakistan teammates, Imam-ul-Haq, fast bowler Nasim Shah and some local players surfaced on social media. The cricketers were training at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy, which is incidentally, located close to PCB's headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium.
A PCB source said concerns were expressed because apparently Babar, Imam and Nasim had not observed proper health and safety measures while training. The PCB on Tuesday had shelved its decision to conduct a training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore ahead of the upcoming tour of England for failing to to construct a "bio-secure" environment due to paucity of rooms in the residential complex. Pakistan are set to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and are expected to enter UK four weeks prior to complete the required quarantine period.
ALSO READ
Imams welcome Mamata's announcement to throw open religious places
No need to open mosques in current situation: Bengal Imams Association
People's joy at reopened mosques in Gaza "a blessing" says imam
HC grants time to police to file additional status report on Sharjeel Imam's plea
HC grants more time to Delhi Police to file additional affidavit on Sharjeel Imam's plea