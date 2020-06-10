Bucs' Arians weighs QB isolation plan

Left Menu
Head coach Bruce Arians said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considering a quarantine plan for the team's quarterbacks to help deal with the uncertainty from the coronavirus. Arians said on the Chris Long Podcast that the Buccaneers are contemplating keeping one quarterback away from the facility to ensure the club has a healthy signal-caller in case Tom Brady and his backup must be quarantined.

"That's one of the things I've been pondering the last two or three weeks, as we set the protocols," Arians told Long on the Green Light Podcast. "From what I'm understanding is if you test positive, you get quarantined for two weeks. Now, if you have no symptoms, I don't know what that means -- is it a false (positive)? Is it ... There is so much to learn and still explore with this thing. But I've thought about keeping the third quarterback on the roster out of the room. We have two guys that have been in our system (Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin), really sharp. So, I might have to quarantine a quarterback just in case of a quarantine." The Buccaneers are not unlike other teams who will keep quarterbacks in close quarters while at team headquarters. Brady will work in lockstep with Arians and Gabbert, the No. 2 quarterback.

Griffin and undrafted rookie Reid Sinnett are also on the Buccaneers' roster. --Field Level Media

