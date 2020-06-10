Left Menu
Chelsea women donate WSL prize money to charity to support domestic abuse victims

Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday announced that the women's team will donate the prize money for winning the 2019/20 FA Women's Super League (WSL) to the charity, Refuge.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:22 IST
Chelsea logo . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday announced that the women's team will donate the prize money for winning the 2019/20 FA Women's Super League (WSL) to the charity, Refuge. "As part of our ongoing campaign with Refuge, Chelsea will be making a further contribution to supporting women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the current coronavirus pandemic," the club said in a statement.

It was announced on Friday that Chelsea had secured the WSL title, based on a points-per-game basis. The club was unbeaten throughout the season and had defeated title rivals in head-to-head games. "The prize for winning the Super League is £100,000 and the donation to Refuge, which was agreed by Chelsea Football Club and the Chelsea FC Women's team, continues Chelsea's significant support for the charity that began in April," the statement read.

The club said UK charity Refuge provides specialist, confidential support to women experiencing domestic abuse. Commenting on the same, the club's manager Emma Hayes said, "It's a charity that's close to the hearts and minds of the Women's team, and is very important to our owner Abramovich and everyone at the club. It makes me proud our club is supporting those less fortunate in times of need."

"Up until now our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action but we all wanted to do more than that and if donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have then it's the least we can do," she added. (ANI)

