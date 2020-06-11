'We trust each other': Dhawan on his opening partnership with Rohit

"We trust each other and have a great friendship," said Shikhar Dhawan on trying to explain as to why he has such a good record while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma for India. Dhawan was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals and it was then he was asked to talk about his opening partnership with Rohit.

"I know Rohit from the U-19 days. He was a junior by one-two years and we have camped together. We trust each other and have a great friendship, it works for us. We both know each other's nature and characters. I know how he is exactly. It's a proud feeling that we have done so well for India," Dhawan said. "It brings you positive energy and vibes when everything is in sync. Whenever I face any problem with my batting, I ask him. We have strong communication going in the middle. We travel 230 days a year together. That's why the whole team is a big family," he added.

Rohit and Dhawan have so far managed to stitch together 16 opening partnerships of more than 100 runs and they are the joint-second with Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden in the most hundred-run partnerships in the list led by compatriots Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21). Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dhawan played 16 matches for the Delhi Capitals in the 2019 edition of the IPL and he went on to score 521 runs at an average of 33.42.

Talking about the first title for Delhi Capitals, Dhawan said: "Definitely we will win the IPL and bring the trophy home. The fans truly deserve it. They have always packed the stadiums, supported us throughout. We did so well we will keep bettering from here on". The left-handed batsman last played a match for India in January this year.

After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in him being ruled out of the series against New Zealand. The 34-year-old Dhawan has so far played 34 Tests, 136 ODIs and 61 T20Is for India. Dhawan has managed to score 9,591 runs across all formats of the game. (ANI)