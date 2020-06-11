Left Menu
ECB identifies five steps for return of recreational cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday identified five steps for the proposed phased return of the recreational game in England this summer.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-06-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 09:23 IST
ECB identifies five steps for return of recreational cricket
ECB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday identified five steps for the proposed phased return of the recreational game in England this summer. England are currently following step 3 - which allows for small group training sessions of up to six people while respecting social distancing.

The Welsh government is due to review current restrictions on June 18, after which time we will provide further guidance. "As cricket is a non-contact sport that involves individual disciplines within a team environment, forms of the game can be played while respecting social distancing. We will continue to be led by UK government advice and will only move into step 4 when the guidance allows and when it is medically safe to do so," ECB statement read.

In the next step, the ECB will schedule shorter format matches while adhering to all the guidelines by the government. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to coronavirus, and the series between England-West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

England will be playing three-match Test series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning from July 8. The matches will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues. (ANI)

