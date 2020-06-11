Left Menu
Cricket-No easy job cuts around Australia team, says Richardson

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:57 IST
Fast bowler Kane Richardson voiced concern on Thursday about Cricket Australia's cost-cutting plans, saying there is little fat to cut around the team's support staff. The board furloughed about 80% of its workforce in April due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and slashed the pay of head coach Justin Langer and his assistants.

Cricket Australia (CA) boss Kevin Roberts has flagged further cuts are in store with revenue projected to plunge 48% in 2020. "Whatever decision will be made we'll roll with, but every staff member who has been on tour with us has had an important role to play," Richardson told reporters on a video call.

"Don't think there's anyone there who is easy to cut. "Hopefully, we can find a way to keep everyone all together and moving towards what could still be a World Cup on home soil."

Limited overs specialist Richardson has returned to pre-season training with South Australia (SA) state, which laid off 23 staff and contractors in March. With SA having frozen its search for a replacement for departed head coach Jamie Siddons, Richardson said players needed to improvise.

"The good thing for our group is guys are learning to work it out themselves," the 29-year-old said. In better times, Richardson would be savouring the prospect of playing the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil in October but the global tournament is unlikely to go ahead due to the coronavirus.

The postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) may end up taking the World Cup's window in October, which would see a number of contracted Australian players warm up for their home summer in the subcontinent rather than domestically. Richardson said he would have no hesitation heading to the IPL.

"If it clashes with the start of the domestic summer then that's up for debate and above us players on what decision will be made," he said.

