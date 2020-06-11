Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Collins slams Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols

American tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men's world number one Novak Djokovic for his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the U.S. Open organisers, saying players need to start earning money again.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:24 IST
Tennis-Collins slams Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men's world number one Novak Djokovic for his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the U.S. Open organisers, saying players need to start earning money again. The hardcourt major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31 and Djokovic has said that it would be "impossible" to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff.

The 17-times Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown which began in early March and will continue at least until end of July. "This is a serious contradiction," Collins, who made the semi-finals of the 2019 Australian Open, wrote on Instagram. "No one has been able to play sanctioned events or make money since February.

"This is a massive opportunity for players to start making money again, and here we have the top player in the world saying only being able to bring one person with (him) will be too difficult." Collins urged Djokovic, who heads the men's ATP Tour players council, to support the U.S. Open organisers.

"It's easy when someone's made $150 million throughout their career to try and tell people what to do with their money, and then turn down playing in the U.S. Open," she said. The United States is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic and has seen daily anti-racism protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody.

Australian Nick Kyrgios presented a contrasting view to Collins and said the U.S. Open plans should be shelved. "The ATP is trying to make the U.S. Open go ahead," Kyrgios said on Twitter, after an initial post asking Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer if the Grand Slam should be held.

"Selfish with everything going on at the moment. Obviously Covid, but also with the riots, together we need to overcome these challenges before tennis returns in my opinion." The protests across the United States have been largely peaceful, with occasional arson and looting.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Pandoh Dam releases water, warning issued to tourists

Authorities on Thursday warmed people, especially tourists, against going to the Beas river as huge water was released from the Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district in view of the alarming situation of the silt in the reservoir du...

Armed forces veterans criticise Rahul Gandhi for remarks on eastern Ladakh row

A group of armed forces veterans on Thursday described Congress leader Rahul Gandhis attack on the central government over its handling of the Ladakh border row as undesirable and deplorableThe veterans said in a statement that Gandhis earl...

Production of Hydroxychloroquine more than requirement: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya said that the production of Hydroxychloroquine is more than the requirement in India, hence the government has lifted export restrictions on it. When the COVID crisis ...

NHLS prioritises W Cape to reduce test samples due to high positivity rate

The National Health Laboratory Service NHLS CEO, Dr Karmani Chetty, says the institution is working around the clock to reduce the backlog of COVID-19 test samples.While the backlog of unprocessed specimens was as high as 101 000 on 21 May ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020