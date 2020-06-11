Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB opens draft with Black Lives Matter message, donations

At the outset of the amateur draft broadcast Wednesday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred said "this moment is a call to action" and baseball "can do more as an institution" to combat systemic racism and inequality. That black lives matter, and that we are united for change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:29 IST
MLB opens draft with Black Lives Matter message, donations

Before the first pick was made, Major League Baseball delivered a message: The sport stands fully behind the Black Lives Matter movement. At the outset of the amateur draft broadcast Wednesday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred said "this moment is a call to action" and baseball "can do more as an institution" to combat systemic racism and inequality. Executives from all 30 teams working remotely held up signs that read: "Black Lives Matter. United For Change." The baseball operations officials were joined by MLB and club owners in announcing donations to several organizations that support and fight for racial justice, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Equal Justice Initiative; Color Of Change; Campaign Zero; and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

"While we compete with each other on a daily basis," New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said on a Zoom call, "this was a conversation that started internally among that group. And it was a conversation that is happening across our country right now. And we felt like this was an opportunity and a platform ... to be in front of a national audience. "We have a systemic racism problem in the country. It affects all of our institutions. Baseball isn't immune to it. And the way we discussed it was, we have to have a voice. We can't sit quietly and watch the pain and suffering that continues to happen throughout our country, watching history repeat itself, and not say something — which we collectively have. So that's where the united for change comes, is that we were doing this together. We felt like we could amplify the Black Lives Matter message," he added. "We're in a position both from a voice standpoint but also from a financial standpoint to be able to try to make an impact, and this was hopefully a first step of action." Manfred, speaking from a podium at MLB Network studios in New Jersey, began his opening remarks by thanking the inspirational "front-line heroes" who are helping fellow citizens during the coronavirus pandemic and saying some of them would be honored throughout the broadcast.

Then he turned to the recent protests that have occurred all over the nation and the world. "For many reasons, these are unprecedented times in our country, and also painful times. We share in the sadness and outrage that has resulted from the national tragedies that include the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others," Manfred said.

"Tonight, I join our 30 club baseball operations officials as they recognize on behalf of our entire industry, that systemic racism and inequality are devastating problems. That we can each do more to help. That baseball can do more as an institution. That black lives matter, and that we are united for change. "This moment is a call to action, to acknowledge the ills that exist, to show solidarity with the black community in its efforts to end racism and injustice. We want to utilize the platform afforded by our game to be not only allies, but active participants in social change.".

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Inside the proxy battle that keeps an Iraqi city on its knees

Three years ago, the world rejoiced when Iraqi forces backed by the United States and Iran liberated this ancient city from the brutal rule of Islamic State. The people of Mosul hoped to rebuild their shattered lives.Today, a different batt...

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The US government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers. The pace of job cuts ...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anthelmintic tablets

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic anthelmintic Albendazole tablets. The company has received approval to market its Albendazole tablets USP, 200 mg, from the United ...

Nepal parliament to vote on new map in land dispute with India

Nepals parliament is set to vote at the weekend on a new map of its border with India, an official said on Thursday, underlining the Himalayan nations determination to press its case in a land dispute that has strained ties with its giant n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020