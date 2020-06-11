Soccer-Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols

Left Menu
All the remaining games will be played without fans and a strict limit of 300 people -- including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts -- will be allowed in stadiums on matchdays.Stadiums will be split into red, amber and green zones with the red zone to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five "essential staff".

All 20 Premier League clubs have approved a range of matchday protocols for next week's resumption of action after a three-month stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest shareholders meeting on Thursday discussed the details of medical and operational measures, including how many backroom staff will be allowed to attend away games.

According to media reports clubs will also respect a minute's silence for those who have died during the pandemic and kits will include a heart-shaped badge in honour of NHS and frontline staff during the crisis. The Premier League's Project Restart kicks off next Wednesday with the first two of the 92 outstanding fixtures.

Manchester City will host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United. All the remaining games will be played without fans and a strict limit of 300 people -- including broadcast staff, written media, commentators, doping officials and scouts -- will be allowed in stadiums on matchdays.

Stadiums will be split into red, amber and green zones with the red zone to include 20 players, 12 coaching and medical staff and a further five "essential staff". Other measures include deep cleaning of corner flags, goalposts, substitution boards and match balls.

The measures are a requirement of the government's green light for a return of competitive sport.

