NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

Still to be determined is the length of training camp and therefore an exact start date for the resumption of play. The league halted play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and commissioner Gary Bettman announced last month that the NHL would end its current hiatus with 24 teams resuming play in two hub cities.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:30 IST
The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summer's restart. Camps will only open if "medical and safety conditions allow," according to Thursday's announcement. Still to be determined is the length of training camp and therefore an exact start date for the resumption of play.

The league halted play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and commissioner Gary Bettman announced last month that the NHL would end its current hiatus with 24 teams resuming play in two hub cities. The cities are yet to be determined. Training camp is Phase 3 of the league's Return to Play Plan. Phase 2 began this week, allowing teams to reopen training facilities to let players return for voluntary workouts.

If training camps successfully open on July 10, that would point to a possible resumption of play in early-to-mid-August. --Field Level Media

