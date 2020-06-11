Rinsola Babajide signs new contract with Liverpool

Left Menu
Liverpool on Thursday announced that Rinsola Babajide has signed a new contract with the club.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:38 IST
Liverpool Women's Rinsola Babajide (Photo/ Rinsola Babajide Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Babajide said she was 'absolutely buzzing' to sign a new deal with Liverpool Women. "I'm absolutely buzzing to sign a new deal with Liverpool. I've been here for two-and-a-half years and feel everything is going in a good direction for me, so I felt it was only right to commit to the club," the club's official website quoted Babajide as saying.

"I'm in a privileged position and I'm honoured to be here. I can't wait to get started and carry on the journey with Liverpool," she added. She is the third player to commit to a new contract in the last week after fresh deals for midfielder Rhiannon Roberts and vice-captain Niamh Fahey.

The forward is eager to ensure she plays her part in the team bouncing straight back after last week's FA decision to relegate the club following the early end to the Women's Super League season. "I was so gutted about us getting relegated but now I've just washed that aside. I've got the emotions out of it and we just need to accept we're now in the Championship and I'm ready to fight for the team to get promoted to the WSL," she said.

"We have to use the frustration and anger in a positive way to help us with the fight for us to come back up. We're all focused, we're ready," Babajide added. (ANI)

