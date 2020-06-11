Left Menu
Motor racing-Price is right for first driver in Extreme E

Off-road truck champion and X Games medallist Sara Price was announced on Thursday as the first driver for the inaugural Extreme E Series, joining Chip Ganassi Racing for the new all electric SUV event.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:06 IST
Off-road truck champion and X Games medallist Sara Price was announced on Thursday as the first driver for the inaugural Extreme E Series, joining Chip Ganassi Racing for the new all electric SUV event. Price, who currently competes in off-road desert racing, and works as a stunt professional, becomes one half of the Ganassi team who will also announce a male driver as Extreme E cars are required to have one of each gender.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me and something I've been working my whole career for," said Price in a statement. "When you think of the name Chip Ganassi, you immediately think about winning. "As a racer, that's the type of owner you want to race for.

"The 2021 season seems far away but there is much to be done to get ready in a new form of racing and for the challenges the series presents. It's a very exciting time not only for myself, but for this championship and the climate and environmental issues it intends to bring attention to." Ganassi are four-times winners of the Indianapolis 500, eight-times IndyCar champions and have also enjoyed endurance success at Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans.

The brainchild of Formula E founder Alejandro Agag and former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, Extreme E aims to highlight climate change and issues such as deforestation, rising sea levels, desertification, and plastic pollution. Races, filmed for television as ‘docu-sport’ without spectators, will be held in some of the world’s most remote and harsh environments including the Brazilian rain forest, Greenland, deserts of Saudi Arabia and mountains of Nepal.

"This is a great milestone as Extreme E now has its first confirmed driver," said Agag. "Chip Ganassi Racing has certainly set the bar high with Sara and we look forward to welcoming the rest of our competitor field over the coming weeks."

