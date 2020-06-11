Left Menu
Tortorella no longer against protesters during anthem

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has changed his tune in regard to players planning to protest during the national anthem.Tortorella, 61, told The Athletic that he won't punish any of his players who choose to protest during the anthem.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:52 IST
Tortorella no longer against protesters during anthem
Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has changed his tune in regard to players planning to protest during the national anthem. Tortorella, 61, told The Athletic that he won't punish any of his players who choose to protest during the anthem. That stance is of stark contrast to when he said he would bench any player that didn't stand up while he was at the helm of Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

"I would hope that if one of my players wanted to protest during the anthem, he would bring it to me and we would talk about it, tell me his thoughts and what he wanted to do," Tortorella said. "From there, we would bring it to the team to discuss it, much like it's being discussed in our country right now." Tortorella, whose son, Nick, is an Army Ranger, said he now can distinguish the difference between the intentions of protesters and respect for the American flag.

"I have learned over the years, listening and watching, that men and women who choose to kneel during this time mean no disrespect toward the flag," Tortorella said. Tortorella owns a 655-515-120 record with 37 ties during his coaching career. He is in his fifth season as coach of the Blue Jackets and 19th as a head coach in the NHL.

