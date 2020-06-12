Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rivalries highlight 'MLS is Back Tournament'

GROUP A Orlando City Inter Miami New York City FC Philadelphia Union Chicago Fire Nashville SC GROUP B Seattle Sounders FC Dallas Vancouver Whitecaps San Jose Earthquakes GROUP C Toronto FC New England Revolution Montreal Impact D.C. United GROUP D Real Salt Lake Sporting Kansas City Colorado Rapids Minnesota United GROUP E Atlanta United FC Cincinnati New York Red Bulls Columbus Crew GROUP F Los Angeles FC Los Angeles Galaxy Houston Dynamo Portland Timbers

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 05:21 IST
Soccer-Rivalries highlight 'MLS is Back Tournament'

Rivalries highlight the 'MLS is Back Tournament' after a draw on Thursday pitted regional foes against each other in a return to action following a three-month coronavirus hiatus. All 26 MLS teams will congregate at Disney World resort in Orlando for a tournament without spectators that will start on July 8 and crown a winner on Aug. 11.

In a World Cup-type format, the clubs were drawn into six groups that will see the top two from each and the four best third-place finishers advance to a knockout round. All group stage matches will count toward the MLS regular season standings with the tournament champion earning a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The draw produced some enticing matchups with Los Angeles FC and LA Galaxy renewing their El Trafico rivalry in Group F, which also includes Houston Dynamo and Portland Timbers. Canadian rivals Toronto FC, the MLS Cup runnersup last season, will go against Montreal Impact in Group C, which will also have D.C. United and the New England Revolution.

"We have a tough group and the three matches will be important and have value for not only the tournament but also for the regular season,” said Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney in a statement. "The league and players have done a nice job of making the most of a difficult situation by getting this tournament off of the ground, and there’s no better way to re-engage our fan base than a meaningful match against Montreal.” In Group B, MLS Cup winners Seattle Sounders will renew their cross-border grudge with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The group also includes FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes. Group A, which will feature six teams, has Orlando City SC and David Beckham's club Inter Miami along with New York City FC, Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire and Nashville SC.

One hot rivalry that didn't materialize was New York Red Bulls and New York City FC. The Red Bulls were drawn into Group E with Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew.

Group D is made up of Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United. GROUP A Orlando City Inter Miami New York City FC Philadelphia Union Chicago Fire Nashville SC GROUP B Seattle Sounders FC Dallas Vancouver Whitecaps San Jose Earthquakes GROUP C Toronto FC New England Revolution Montreal Impact D.C. United GROUP D Real Salt Lake Sporting Kansas City Colorado Rapids Minnesota United GROUP E Atlanta United FC Cincinnati New York Red Bulls Columbus Crew GROUP F Los Angeles FC Los Angeles Galaxy Houston Dynamo Portland Timbers

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he'll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet current professional standards for the use of force, while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. He also...

Sony calls on Spider-Man for PS5 year-end launch

Sony Corp on Friday unveiled more than two dozen titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit Spider-Man title and the latest Gran Turismo racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch...

After rebuke, top U.S. general says joining Trump church walk during protests was 'mistake'

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he should not have joined President Donald Trump as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared the way of protesters using tear gas and ...

What was the cost for the National Guard to deploy in D.C.? Up to $2.6 mln a day

The deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in response to protests on the streets of Washington, endorsed by President Donald Trump and much criticized by the citys mayor, cost the federal government 2.6 million per day at its pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020