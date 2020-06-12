Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors edge Blazer5, stay undefeated in NBA 2K League

Thanks to a 75-70 overtime win over Blazer5 Gaming in the third game of a best-of-three series, the Raptors improved to 8-0. The Raptors led by 12 points late in regulation before Blazer5 went on a 14-0 run, taking a 61-59 lead on fastbreak dunk from Nidal "Mama Im Dat Man" Nasser with 29.7 seconds left.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 10:03 IST
Raptors edge Blazer5, stay undefeated in NBA 2K League
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

First-place Raptors Uprising GC kept their unbeaten NBA 2K start going Thursday night -- barely. Thanks to a 75-70 overtime win over Blazer5 Gaming in the third game of a best-of-three series, the Raptors improved to 8-0.

The Raptors led by 12 points late in regulation before Blazer5 went on a 14-0 run, taking a 61-59 lead on fastbreak dunk from Nidal "Mama Im Dat Man" Nasser with 29.7 seconds left. Gerald "Sick One" Knapp immediately tied it for the Raptors on a dunk with 21.3 seconds left. Mama Im Dat Man missed a layup at the regulation buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra session, the Raptors pulled away with two quick 3-pointers and were never threatened. Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey led the Raptors with 37 points and 10 assists, Eric "Timelycook" Donald had 23 points, and Sick One logged 10 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists. Blazer5 (4-5) wound up with their fifth consecutive series defeat despite getting 44 points from Mama Im Dat Man in the finale. Dayne "OneWildWalnut" Downey had 10 points and 12 assists in the third game.

In other action Thursday, Magic Gaming edged Kings Guard Gaming 2-1, and Bucks Gaming swept Pacers Gaming 2-0. The scheduled match between Wizards District Gaming and Mavs Gaming was postponed, with no makeup date announced. Originally due to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed playing because of the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5.

Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings. The NBA 2K League announced Tuesday that online action would continue through Week 11. However, next week, all 23 teams will take a break from the regular season to compete in The Tipoff tournament.

On Thursday, Blazer5 took the series opener 57-50 behind 30 points and seven assists from Mama I'm Dat Man plus 10 points and 18 rebounds from OneWildWalnut. Kenny Got Work recorded 21 points and six assists. The Raptors leveled the series with a 101-55 blowout, with Kenny Got Work amassing 45 points and 11 assists while Sick One notched 10 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, and five blocked shots.

The Magic opened with a 49-45 win over the Kings as Brendan "Reizey" Hill scored 23 points and Robert "May" May had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Waseem "Seemo" Talbert topped the Kings with 17 points. The second game was a 94-44 Kings rout. Matthew "Bash" Robles had 40 points and 12 assists for the Kings, who also got 22 points from Yusuf "Yusuf_Scarbz" Abdulla as well as 12 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists from Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues. Daniel "Djbama" Burge led the Magic with 16 points.

The Magic wrapped up the series with a 53-51 victory as Djbama scored 19 points and May pulled down 16 rebounds. Bash had a game-high 22 points for the Kings. Reginald "Regg" Nash poured in 31 points as the Bucks posted a 73-59 win in Game 1. Tyler "Plondo" Lay grabbed 20 rebounds and dished out eight assists for the Bucks while Bryant "WoLF" Colon led the Pacers with 14 points.

The Bucks sealed the series with a 65-54 victory thanks to 42 points from Regg and 14 rebounds from Plondo. Jomar "Jomar" Varela-Escapa (14 points, 17 rebounds) and Eddy "BOHIO" Perez (11 points, 10 assists) each had double-doubles for the Pacers. Week 6 will conclude Friday with four matches:

--Pistons GT vs. Bucks Gaming --Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Raptors Uprising GC

--Hornets Venom GT vs. Jazz Gaming --NetsGC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 8-0

2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 6-1 3. Wizards District Gaming, 5-1

4. Jazz Gaming, 4-1 5. Mavs Gaming, 6-2

6. Hornets Venom GT, 5-2 7. NetsGC, 4-2

T8. Kings Guard Gaming, 5-3 T8. T-Wolves Gaming, 5-3

10. Knicks Gaming, 5-4 T11. Pacers Gaming, 4-4

T11. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 4-4 T11. Grizz Gaming, 4-4

T11. Hawks Talon GC, 3-3 15. Blazer5 Gaming, 4-5

T16. Bucks Gaming, 3-4 T16. Cavs Legion GC, 3-4

18. Magic Gaming, 2-5 19. Heat Check Gaming, 1-5

20. Pistons GT, 1-6 21. Lakers Gaming, 1-8

T22. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-6 T22. 76ers GC, 0-6

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Finalising executive order on police reform: Trump

President Donald Trump has said that an executive order that will encourage police departments to meet the current professional standards for the use of force is being finalized as pressure mounts for changes to law enforcement practices af...

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, U.S. in June

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on Friday, a day after it began restarting such services.On Twitter, Chief Executive B...

Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Thailand on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities. The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quara...

'New simplified COVID-19 antibody test developed'

Scientists have developed a new simplified COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be ramped up to analyse thousands of blood samples at labs lacking the resources of commercial medical centres, an advance that may help scale up testing for the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020