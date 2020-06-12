Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," Formula One said in a statement. The long lead times required to construct the Singapore and Azerbaijan street circuits made hosting those events impossible, it added.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:52 IST
Motor racing-F1 cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races
File Photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

This year's Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Japanese Formula One Grands Prix have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Friday.

Formula One had already canceled four other races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in May, and published a revised and shortened provisional schedule due to start in Austria on July 5. "As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore, and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," Formula One said in a statement.

The long lead times required to construct the Singapore and Azerbaijan street circuits made hosting those events impossible, it added. Singapore Grand Prix organizers said "prohibitions imposed on access and construction of the event venue" had forced the cancellation of the spectacular night race.

"Apart from the closure of the event venue, other challenges include ongoing mass gathering and worldwide travel restrictions," they added. Singapore has nearly 39,000 COVID-19 cases, one of the highest tallies in Asia due to mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories in the city-state.

"In Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race," said Formula One. Japan's round of the MotoGP championship, which was due to take place on Oct. 18 at Motegi after the F1 race at Suzuka on Oct. 11, had already been canceled due to the expected extension of a travel ban.

"We have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula One race during the 2020 season," the F1 statement said. The second race in Italy has been mooted for Ferrari-owned Mugello or Imola, once the home of the San Marino Grand Prix, while Germany's Hockenheim and Portugal's Algarve circuit in Portimao are other possibilities.

Sochi in Russia could host two races. "We are confident in our plans to have between 15-18 races by the time our season concludes in Abu Dhabi in mid-December and expect to publish the finalized calendar before we start our season in Austria," said Formula One.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey arrests prominent journalist on espionage charges -Anadolu

A Turkish court has jailed a prominent opposition journalist from an online news outlet pending trial on military and political espionage, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday. Muyesser Yildiz, the Ankara news editor for the Oda...

Beijing city reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing city government on Friday reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the second consecutive day of new infections being reported in the Chinese capital.The two patients, both male, were reported from a different part of Beij...

French police stage protest on Paris' Champs Elysees

French police staged a protest on Paris Champs Elysees on Friday, demonstrating against restrictions on restraint holds they can use, and curbs imposed by the government in response to public anger over cases of police brutality in France.R...

Hong Kong stocks end week lower as coronavirus worries re-emerge

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday to end the week lower, tracking losses in other markets amid growing concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7, to 24,301.38, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020