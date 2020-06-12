Left Menu
COVID-19: After SL tour postponement, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:43 IST
The Indian team's August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasn't allowed national cricketers to even resume training. The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that India's limited overs tour in June-July was postponed indefinitely. "...the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020," Shah said.

India has reported close to three lakh coronavirus cases with over 8500 deaths. The Indian team is yet to resume training and the camp is unlikely to take place before July. The players will take around six weeks to be match ready, according to the side's support staff. Shah, in the release, reiterated the board's stance that it will organise a training camp only when it is deemed safe by the government. "...the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors. "The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus." He also said that the BCCI is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country and will take a call on resumption of cricketing activities after considering all the government guidelines. "The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued. "The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation," Shah added.

The Indian team was last seen in action in the home ODI series against South Africa, which was postponed after the first match amid the rising coronavirus threat. Even the first match of that series could not take place due to rain. Zimbabwe head coach and former India opener Lalchand Rajput was left disappointed at the cancellation of the series. "It (the series cancellation) is a sad thing for Zimbabwe Cricket as they would not be able to play against India.

"Every team wants to play against India as it is one of the best teams. The players will miss a chance to play against the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah," Rajput, who is currently in Mumbai, told PTI..

