Reports: Michel rehabbing after foot surgery

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is recovering from foot surgery that took place last month, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported the surgery was "maintenance based" to relieve discomfort. The third-year running back is doing his rehabilitation work at the Patriots headquarters but it was unclear Friday if he'd be ready for the start of training camp next month. The Patriots are one of 28 teams scheduled to report July 28.

Michel, 25, had a variety of knee injuries in his first two seasons but missed only three games. Last season, he gained 912 yards to lead the Patriots and scored seven times. As a rookie, he rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns. The Patriots selected Michel with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media