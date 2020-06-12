Memo to NBA teams sets key return dates

Players traveling to rejoin their NBA teams should report to their team's market by Monday, according to a memo sent to the league's 30 teams and obtained by ESPN. A training camp environment is being established in Kissimmee, Fla., at Walt Disney World Resort from July 9-29 before the season restarts July 30.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but only 22 of the 30 teams in the league are participating in games, including the playoffs. The postseason will begin Aug. 17, per the memo. Starting June 23, ahead coach can be one of the two team employees working with players involuntary, individual workouts. To date, only assistant coaches and trainers were cleared to actively participate and lead workouts.

Families are not allowed to join players at Walt Disney World Resort until teams eliminated from playoff contention leave the grounds on Aug. 29. The NBA Finals are scheduled to start as early as Sept. 30 with Game 7 scheduled to be played Oct. 12, three days before the 2021 NBA Draft.