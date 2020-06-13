Left Menu
Parth returns as TSM coach ahead of LCS Summer Split

Team SoloMid has reunited with former coach Parth "Parth" Naidu ahead of their first contest in the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. The event was set to begin Friday night. TSM's first match is Saturday against Team Liquid.

Parth has been the team's general manager since January 2018. Prior to that, he was the head coach in 2016 and '17, during which time TSM won three LCS championships. He replaces Peter Zhang, who will coach TSM's Academy team.

The team said in a news release that the coaching change was requested by veteran players Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg and Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, who previously played under Parth. "I'm excited to work with Parth as the coach again," Bjergsen said. "He's been with TSM a long time, and understands what the players need and how to enable them to succeed. He also understands what kind of culture made TSM successful in the past and I know he will do a good job with enforcing it and getting us on the same page."

Parth said he is ready to get to work this weekend. "I'm thrilled to be the head coach of TSM once again," he said. "During the off season, I've been working closely with Bjergsen and Doublelift to create and implement a collective vision of what TSM is going to look like for the upcoming years. I have no doubt that this roster has what it takes to win LCS, and it's my responsibility to make it happen."

TSM placed fourth in the LCS Spring Split playoffs after finishing fifth in the Spring Split regular season. --Field Level Media

