Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-ECB vows changes to address racism in cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has acknowledged that the sport is not immune to systemic racism and says it will address the issue and try to bring "meaningful and long-term change" to the game.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 10:48 IST
Cricket-ECB vows changes to address racism in cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has acknowledged that the sport is not immune to systemic racism and says it will address the issue and try to bring "meaningful and long-term change" to the game. Athletes across a range of sports have spoken out about racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis.

"We have listened carefully to those who have spoken out in recent weeks about their experiences of being black in cricket, sport and society," the ECB said in a statement. "We admire them for being vocal on this crucial topic. "We know that systemic racism spans institutions and sectors across the country and we know that our sport is not immune. We truly believe that cricket is a game for everyone but understand that sadly, barriers to its enjoyment exist for many communities."

Former England batsman Michael Carberry said cricket was "rife with racism" while fast bowler James Anderson said the team will consider a joint anti-racism protest with West Indies during their three-test series next month. The ECB said they had made progress in bringing the game to more people and that they would "break down barriers and reform our structures".

"We will now work to engage community leaders and black influencers within cricket so that we can review and evolve our existing inclusion and diversity work and specifically address the issues raised by the black community," it added. "From there, it is our overall desire to create demonstrable action, in order to deliver meaningful and long-term change that permeates every layer of the game."

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

We have a very strong relationship with Nepal: Army Chief

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people ...

Cantabil enters e-commerce marketplace as consumer behaviour transforms

Apparel brand Cantabil Retail has made its debut in the e-commerce marketplace by entering into ventures with Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm to strengthen its omnichannel strategy. E-commerce will play a pivotal role post-Covid for th...

Water scarcity forces Pakhnachua villagers to consume contaminated water

With summer at its peak and amid the COVID-19 crisis, villagers of Pakhnachua, Dantewada, faced with an acute water crisis are forced to drink contaminated water from the underground water source. Recently Pakhnachua has become a new gram p...

TDP leader K Atchennaidu sent to 14 days remand

The ACB court here has ordered 14 days remand for TDP leader K Atchennaidu. The ACB Court Judge also ordered to provide Atchennaidu medical treatment due to his health condition.Advocate Posani Venkateawarlu told ANI over the phone that he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020