Soccer-Sheffield United striker McGoldrick extends deal until 2022
Sheffield United's Ireland forward David McGoldrick has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Bramall Lane until 2022, the Premier League club said on Saturday.Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:32 IST
Sheffield United's Ireland forward David McGoldrick has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Bramall Lane until 2022, the Premier League club said on Saturday. McGoldrick is the third senior member of Chris Wilder's side to commit his long-term future to the Blades this week following skipper Billy Sharp and midfielder Oliver Norwood.
"There's nowhere else I'd rather be spending the next two years, so I'm over the moon to sign this extension and remain a part of this fantastic journey the club is on," Irishman McGoldrick, 32, said in a club statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2020/june/mcgoldrick-commits. The Blades are seventh in the league with 43 points from 28 games as they chase a place in European competition next season.
They resume their campaign at Aston Villa on Wednesday as the English top flight returns after the COVID-19 disruption.
