Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doug Williams: Redskins never discussed signing Kaepernick

Williams, who is now the team's senior vice president of player development, was asked Friday on "The Dan Patrick Show" if the Redskins considered signing Kaepernick in the past. "I think what happened here, we're in a heavily, heavily military area," Williams said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 23:55 IST
Doug Williams: Redskins never discussed signing Kaepernick
"I think what happened here, we're in a heavily, heavily military area," Williams said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Doug Williams said the Washington Redskins did not explore signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the past due in part to where they play. Williams, who is now the team's senior vice president of player development, was asked Friday on "The Dan Patrick Show" if the Redskins considered signing Kaepernick in the past.

"I think what happened here, we're in a heavily, heavily military area," Williams said. "And I think the guy that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue -- 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- made such a big stink of it, the fans in this area ... might've been a tough situation for both the team and (Kaepernick)." Williams obviously is referring to President Donald Trump, who has taken issue with the NFL for not taking a stronger stance against players who kneel during the national anthem.

Kaepernick protested racial injustice in the United States by kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season. Kaepernick has yet to sign with an NFL team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. "You don't want to bring people into a situation where nobody is going to be happy," Williams said. "I think that's probably what happened, why he didn't come up during that time."

The Redskins were in need of a quarterback in 2018 before trading for Alex Smith -- Kaepernick's former 49ers teammate -- to replace Kirk Cousins. Kaepernick's stand against police brutality and commitment to social-justice issues is back in the spotlight after the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones. Kaepernick, 32, spent six seasons with the 49ers after being a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in only three games as a rookie, then started 58 games over the next five seasons. He completed 1,011 of 1,692 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career games.

He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. Kaepernick was the 49ers' quarterback when they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Residents of a Yamuna islet tune in to BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally

Residents of Chak Chilla, an islet in the Yamuna river in the national capital, attended the BJPs virtual Jan Samvad rally addressed by Union minister Smriti Irani. In her speech, the minister mentioned the village not having electricity an...

More than 10,000 march in Zurich against racism

More than 10,000 people marched through Zurich on Saturday to demonstrate against racism, while a smaller leftist group apart from the main protest threw objects at police as the march was winding down. Chanting Black lives matter, No Justi...

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics. H...

In London skirmishes, suspected far-right protester is rescued

A man identified by the crowd as a far-right protester was carried to safety by a Black Lives Matter protester on Saturday as animosity was briefly set aside on a day of clashes in London between police and rival groups.Pictures showed a wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020