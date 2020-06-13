Doug Williams: Redskins never discussed signing Kaepernick

Doug Williams said the Washington Redskins did not explore signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the past due in part to where they play. Williams, who is now the team's senior vice president of player development, was asked Friday on "The Dan Patrick Show" if the Redskins considered signing Kaepernick in the past.

"I think what happened here, we're in a heavily, heavily military area," Williams said. "And I think the guy that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue -- 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- made such a big stink of it, the fans in this area ... might've been a tough situation for both the team and (Kaepernick)." Williams obviously is referring to President Donald Trump, who has taken issue with the NFL for not taking a stronger stance against players who kneel during the national anthem.

Kaepernick protested racial injustice in the United States by kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season. Kaepernick has yet to sign with an NFL team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. "You don't want to bring people into a situation where nobody is going to be happy," Williams said. "I think that's probably what happened, why he didn't come up during that time."

The Redskins were in need of a quarterback in 2018 before trading for Alex Smith -- Kaepernick's former 49ers teammate -- to replace Kirk Cousins. Kaepernick's stand against police brutality and commitment to social-justice issues is back in the spotlight after the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a black man, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on cell phones. Kaepernick, 32, spent six seasons with the 49ers after being a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in only three games as a rookie, then started 58 games over the next five seasons. He completed 1,011 of 1,692 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career games.

He also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. Kaepernick was the 49ers' quarterback when they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

--Field Level Media