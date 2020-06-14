Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

(https://reut.rs/2MQWoPV) Amazon.com Inc on June 10 imposed a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition product, Rekognition, which critics say is more likely to misidentify people with darker skin and more likely to be used in minority communities.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 00:47 IST
FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?
Starbucks Corp said on June 12 it would allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts and pins, rolling back restrictions on how baristas could show support for the social movement against racism. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_News_Centre)

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics. Here is a sampling:

Starbucks Corp said on June 12 it would allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts and pins, rolling back restrictions on how baristas could show support for the social movement against racism. (https://bit.ly/2UEZ6Mq) Apple Inc said on June 11 the iPhone maker will increase spending with black-owned suppliers as part of a $100 million racial equity and justice initiative, while Google's YouTube video service said it will spend $100 million to fund black content creators. (https://reut.rs/37qJGk0)

Walmart Inc said on June 10 it would no longer keep "multicultural hair and beauty products" in locked display cases at any of its stores. Critics had said doing so suggested consumers of those products are more likely to shoplift. (https://reut.rs/2MOMOwV) NASCAR on June 10 banned the Confederate flag at all its car racing tracks and events, saying the symbol of white segregationists "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans". (https://reut.rs/2MQWoPV)

Amazon.com Inc on June 10 imposed a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition product, Rekognition, which critics say is more likely to misidentify people with darker skin and more likely to be used in minority communities. (https://reut.rs/3dRzofn) Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter Inc and Square Inc, announced on June 9 that June 19, or Juneteenth, would become a paid company-wide holiday every year for employees of both companies. The date commemorates the June 19, 1865 reading in Texas of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Declaration, which brought an end to slavery in the United States. (https://reut.rs/2BUKMZK)

U.S. payments group Mastercard Inc in a message to its employees on June 12 said that June 19 will be a holiday for its employees and the day would be designated as Mastercard Day of Solidarity. (https://bit.ly/3hqovmY) L'Oreal SA on June 9 rehired Munroe Bergdorf, a British black transgender model it sacked in 2017 after she described all white people as racist. The French cosmetics company offered Bergdorf a seat on a newly formed UK diversity and inclusion advisory board, a role she accepted. (https://reut.rs/37myWTQ)

HBO said on June 9 it would pull from its HBO Max streaming service the Oscar-winning 1939 film "Gone with the Wind," long decried for its racist depictions of blacks in the antebellum South. (https://reut.rs/37pUAqq) The Paramount Network, owned by ViacomCBS Inc, said on June 9 it would discontinue the reality show "Cops" after 33 years on the air. Critics say the show has glorified police violence. (https://reut.rs/2Avfw35)

International Business Machines Corp said on June 8 it would no longer sell or research facial recognition tools that critics contend are biased against people of colour. (https://reut.rs/2YmmOOw) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on June 5 the league was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier," an apparent reference to its opposition to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police treatment of African Americans, a protest initiated by quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter." (https://reut.rs/2BVAHM5)

Bank of America Corp on June 2 said it would spend $1 billion over four years to address racial and economic inequality. (https://reut.rs/3cXIWUI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Residents of a Yamuna islet tune in to BJP's virtual 'Jan Samvad' rally

Residents of Chak Chilla, an islet in the Yamuna river in the national capital, attended the BJPs virtual Jan Samvad rally addressed by Union minister Smriti Irani. In her speech, the minister mentioned the village not having electricity an...

More than 10,000 march in Zurich against racism

More than 10,000 people marched through Zurich on Saturday to demonstrate against racism, while a smaller leftist group apart from the main protest threw objects at police as the march was winding down. Chanting Black lives matter, No Justi...

FACTBOX-What changes are companies making in response to George Floyd protests?

The corporate response to a wave of protests over the treatment of African Americans has included pledges to increase diversity, donations to civil rights groups and, in some cases, changes in policies or practices long sought by critics. H...

In London skirmishes, suspected far-right protester is rescued

A man identified by the crowd as a far-right protester was carried to safety by a Black Lives Matter protester on Saturday as animosity was briefly set aside on a day of clashes in London between police and rival groups.Pictures showed a wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020