Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Napoli reach Coppa Italia final as Mertens breaks club record

Both teams were playing their first game since the end of the three-month stoppage for the coronavirus. Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, badly at fault for Eriksen's goal, made up for his early mistake with several important saves in the semi-final, second leg.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 03:11 IST
Soccer-Napoli reach Coppa Italia final as Mertens breaks club record
Napoli went through 2-1 on aggregate thanks to their 1-0 win at San Siro four months ago and will meet Juventus in Rome in Wednesday's final. Image Credit: ANI

Napoli reached the Coppa Italia final with a 1-1 draw at home to Inter Milan on Saturday as Dries Mertens cancelled out a Christian Eriksen goal scored directly from a corner to became the club's all-time record scorer.

The Belgian, in his seventh season at the club, took his tally to 122 in all competitions as he overtook Marek Hamsik, with Diego Maradona third on 115. Napoli went through 2-1 on aggregate thanks to their 1-0 win at San Siro four months ago and will meet Juventus in Rome in Wednesday's final. Both teams were playing their first game since the end of the three-month stoppage for the coronavirus.

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, badly at fault for Eriksen's goal, made up for his early mistake with several important saves in the semi-final, second leg. With no fans allowed, the shouting of Napoli's Gennaro Gattuso and Inter's Antonio Conte, two famously passionate coaches, echoed around the stadium for the entire match.

Inter wiped out their first-leg deficit in unusual fashion as Eriksen's inswinging corner slipped between Ospina and his near post. However, the Colombian quickly atoned for his misjudgement with a flying one-handed save to turn away Romelu Lukaku's header and turned Antonio Candreva's drive over the bar.

Ospina also set up the equaliser four minutes before halftime when his raking goal kick set Lorenzo Insigne free down the left and the diminutive winger slipped the ball to Mertens, who slotted it under Samir Handanovic. Napoli started the second half well but had to withstand some late pressure.

Inter substitute Alexis Sanchez sent a shot flashing past the goal, then Ospina made an outstanding point-blank save to deny Eriksen and Victor Moses fired over from the rebound.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido says opposition will not recognize 'false' electoral body

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday said the opposition would not recognize a false electoral body named by the government-friendly Supreme Court, while his allies pledged to extend the term of the current legislature.An ex...

Video shows health worker thrashing labourer at quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

After a health worker was caught on video beating up a labourer at a quarantine centre in Pendri, Rajnandgaon, the Chief Medical Health Officer CMHO on Saturday claimed that labourer was drunk. The CMHO has issued a notice in this regard an...

Police converge at Paris' Arc de Triomphe to protest government line

Dozens of police cars converged at the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris on Saturday in defiance of the government, days after authorities promised zero tolerance for racism within law enforcement staff. BFM television showed dozens of parke...

Militants kill 20 soldiers, 40 civilians in northeast Nigeria attacks

Islamic militants killed at least 20 soldiers and more than 40 civilians and injured hundreds in twin attacks in northeast Nigerias Borno state on Saturday, residents and a civilian task force fighter said. The attacks, in the Monguno and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020